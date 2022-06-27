This year, the Jensen-Olson Arboretum is celebrating its 15th Anniversary as a public garden. Carolyn Jensen, a master gardener, donated her home and garden to the City and Borough of Juneau to promote horticulture, landscaping and natural sciences.
On this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, a look at the Arboretum’s offerings this summer.
Also, in this program:
- The Juneau Airport’s plans for a full scale emergency exercise on July 23rd.
- A summer update from the director of the Juneau Parks and Recreation Department.
- Last chance to see outdoor performances of Theater Alaska’s Midsummer Night’s Dream.
Part 1: Jensen-Olson Arboretum: A jewel in Juneau's crown.
With gardens in full bloom, it’s prime time to visit the Jensen-Olson Arboretum. There are also a number of events coming up:
- June 15th-September 5th: Art in the Garden. Stained glass and other art displayed amongst the flowers.
- Friday, July 1st, 4:00-7:00 p.m. First Friday at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum. Slide show and refreshments celebrating the arboretum’s 15 years as a botanical gem.
- Sunday, July 17th, 1:00-3:00 p.m. Bug Day! Fun celebrating bugs. A natural history lesson for young visitors
- Thursday July 28th, 5:30-7:00 pm. Gardeners Picnic, the official 15th anniversary of the arboretum as a public garden
website for event details http://www.friendsjoarboretum.org
Part 2: Juneau Airport needs volunteers for July 23rd emergency drill.
The Juneau International Airport is looking for some volunteers for a mock plane crash drill on Saturday, July 23rd. They need people to play roles as injured passengers, distraught family members and bystanders. To sign up, email at volunteer@jnuairport.com (Editor’s note: This audio segment was edited to remove incorrect information about the date of the drill.).
Part 3: July, one of the busiest months of the year for CBJ Parks and Recreation Department.
July is officially Parks and Recreation month, celebrated in Juneau with a lot of activities. But there’s also lots of other things that’s keeping the City and Borough of Juneau’s Parks and Recreation Department busy: Treadwell Arena improvements, youth soccer kick-off, and projects up for consideration for the 1 percent sales tax.