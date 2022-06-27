This year, the Jensen-Olson Arboretum is celebrating its 15th Anniversary as a public garden. Carolyn Jensen, a master gardener, donated her home and garden to the City and Borough of Juneau to promote horticulture, landscaping and natural sciences.

On this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, a look at the Arboretum’s offerings this summer.

Also, in this program:

The Juneau Airport’s plans for a full scale emergency exercise on July 23rd.

A summer update from the director of the Juneau Parks and Recreation Department.

Last chance to see outdoor performances of Theater Alaska’s Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Andy Kline hosts this Friday’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.

For more information about Juneau Afternoon or to schedule time on the show, email juneauafternoon@ktoo.org.