Jensen-Olson Arboretum: A jewel in Juneau’s crown.

With gardens in full bloom, it’s prime time to visit the Jensen-Olson Arboretum. There are also a number of events coming up:

June 15th-September 5th: Art in the Garden. Stained glass and other art displayed amongst the flowers.

Friday, July 1st, 4:00-7:00 p.m. First Friday at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum. Slide show and refreshments celebrating the arboretum’s 15 years as a botanical gem.

Sunday, July 17th, 1:00-3:00 p.m. Bug Day! Fun celebrating bugs. A natural history lesson for young visitors

Thursday July 28th, 5:30-7:00 pm. Gardeners Picnic, the official 15th anniversary of the arboretum as a public garden

website for event details http://www.friendsjoarboretum.org

Air date: Friday, June 24, 2022