Jensen-Olson Arboretum: A jewel in Juneau’s crown.

Air date: Friday, June 24, 2022 — Jensen-Olson Arboretum in full bloom. Juneau Airport emergency drill. CBJ parks and recreation July outlook.

Guests: Pat Harris, Friends of the Jensen-Olson Arboretum board member. Ginger Hudson, arboretum manager.
 

Stained glass window displayed this summer as part of the arboretum’s Art in the Garden project.

With gardens in full bloom, it’s prime time to visit the Jensen-Olson Arboretum. There are also a number of events coming up:

  • June 15th-September 5th: Art in the Garden. Stained glass and other art displayed amongst the flowers.
  • Friday, July 1st, 4:00-7:00 p.m. First Friday at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum. Slide show and refreshments celebrating the arboretum’s 15 years as a botanical gem.
  • Sunday, July 17th, 1:00-3:00 p.m. Bug Day! Fun celebrating bugs. A natural history lesson for young visitors
  • Thursday July 28th, 5:30-7:00 pm. Gardeners Picnic, the official 15th anniversary of the arboretum as a public garden

website for event details http://www.friendsjoarboretum.org

