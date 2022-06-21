KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Pride Month: Putting on the Glitz.

Air date: Friday, June 17, 2022 — Juneau Audubon Society tree swallow research. Midsummer Night’s Dream, an outdoor adventure. Glitz, a Pride Month event.

James Hoagland as Gigi Monroe. He isn’t performing regularly as a drag queen, but still considers himself one. (Photo courtesy James Hoagland)
Guests: Abi Spofford, SEAGLA. Gigi Monroe, Juneau Drag Queen.
 

Gigi Monroe, one of Juneau’s most beloved drag queens, hosts Glitz, the biggest drag show of the year. Glitz is also a fundraiser for the Southeast Alaska LGBTQ+ Alliance, also known as SEAGLA.

Air date: Friday, June 17, 2022

Member support ensures trusted, fact-based news is always available for you and your neighbors. Support your reliable news source today. Donate to KTOO.
Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications