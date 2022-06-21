Juneau Pride Month: Putting on the Glitz.

Guests: Abi Spofford, SEAGLA. Gigi Monroe, Juneau Drag Queen.
Gigi Monroe, one of Juneau’s most beloved drag queens, hosts Glitz, the biggest drag show of the year. Glitz is also a fundraiser for the Southeast Alaska LGBTQ+ Alliance, also known as SEAGLA.
Air date: Friday, June 17, 2022
- Full show: Juneau Audubon Society tree swallow research. Midsummer Night’s Dream, an outdoor adventure. Glitz, a Pride Month event.
- Part 1: Juneau Audubon Society gives tree swallows a helping hand with their nesting.
- Part 2: Theater Alaska brings outdoor magic to Shakespeare’s Midsummer Night’s Dream