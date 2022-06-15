It’s still Palin, Begich, Gross and Peltola in Alaska US House race

The Division of Elections has updated results in the special primary for U.S. House, and the finish order remains unchanged.

Republican Sarah Palin lost a percentage point in the latest count, to 28%. Republican Nick Begich III is still at 19%, nonpartisan Al Gross rose a fraction of a point, to nearly 13% and Democrat Mary Peltola rose more than a point to nearly 9%.

If that order holds this week and next week, those four will advance to the special general ballot in August. Peltola is more than 4,000 votes ahead of the fifth place finisher, Republican Tara Sweeney.

The long process of ballot counting will continue until June 21.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.