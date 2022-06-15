KTOO

It’s still Palin, Begich, Gross and Peltola in Alaska US House race

Sarah Palin greeted well-wishers at a campaign rally in Anchorage on June 2, 2022. Palin lost a percentage point in the latest count, to 28%, but still leads the field by a wide margin. (Photo by Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

The Division of Elections has updated results in the special primary for U.S. House, and the finish order remains unchanged.

Republican Sarah Palin lost a percentage point in the latest count, to 28%. Republican Nick Begich III is still at 19%, nonpartisan Al Gross rose a fraction of a point, to nearly 13% and Democrat Mary Peltola rose more than a point to nearly 9%.

If that order holds this week and next week, those four will advance to the special general ballot in August. Peltola is more than 4,000 votes ahead of the fifth place finisher, Republican Tara Sweeney.

The long process of ballot counting will continue until June 21.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is our partner station in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

