As we look towards Father’s Day this Sunday, time out on Juneau Afternoon this Tuesday for a conversation about fatherhood and Alaska Native culture.

Lyle and Kolene James share their favorite memories about their fathers and Lingít traditions aimed at bringing out the father in all men. They also talk about how other family members, such as grandfathers, uncles and cousins, are often father figures to children in Southeast Alaska Native cultures.

Also, in this program:

What would the perfect Juneau Solstice party be? What two local designers and an entertainment expert envision.

Rhonda McBride hosts today’s Juneau Afternoon, which airs Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The show repeats at 7:00 p.m. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.

For more information about Juneau Afternoon or to schedule time on the show, email juneauafternoon@ktoo.org.