Where to find the latest information on Alaska wildfires

There have been over 200 wildfires in Alaska so far this year. As of Tuesday, there are currently 85 active fires in the state. Below are resources for finding the latest information on wildfires in Alaska and how to report a fire to the Division of Forestry and emergency officials.
Alaska wildfire map
How to report a fire
To report a wildfire, call the Division of Forestry information line at 907-356-5511, 1-800-237-3633 or call 911.
Alaska wildfire resources
- Alaska Inter-agency Wildfires website – Updates on wildfire acreage, weather and alerts
- Active Wildland Fire – Active fire updates from the Alaska Inter-agency Wildfires website
- Wildfire maps – Current and historical maps and data on wildfires in Alaska
- Fire weather watch – Information and warnings from the National Weather Service
- Alaska Public Lands Information Center – Fire facts and safety tips
- Alaska Division of Air Quality – Air quality advisories per community
- Statewide air quality index – Realtime air quality data