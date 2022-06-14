Where to find the latest information on Alaska wildfires

There have been over 200 wildfires in Alaska so far this year. As of Tuesday, there are currently 85 active fires in the state. Below are resources for finding the latest information on wildfires in Alaska and how to report a fire to the Division of Forestry and emergency officials.

Alaska wildfire map

How to report a fire

To report a wildfire, call the Division of Forestry information line at 907-356-5511, 1-800-237-3633 or call 911.

Alaska wildfire resources