KTOO

Weather

Where to find the latest information on Alaska wildfires

by

There have been over 200 wildfires in Alaska so far this year. As of Tuesday, there are currently 85 active fires in the state. Below are resources for finding the latest information on wildfires in Alaska and how to report a fire to the Division of Forestry and emergency officials.

Alaska wildfire map

How to report a fire

To report a wildfire, call the Division of Forestry information line at 907-356-5511, 1-800-237-3633 or call 911.

Alaska wildfire resources

Shayne Nuesca

Director of Content Strategy, KTOO

I know you’re busy and I want to take the work out of getting information. I’m here to make sure we’re listening to you — through our website, social media and everywhere else on digital. What questions have come up after our reporting?

Like what you just read? KTOO news stories are member supported. Donate to KTOO today!

Read next

Smoke from Western Alaska wildfires blankets much of the state

Forty-five active wildfires in Western Alaska had burned more than a quarter million acres as of Sunday, according to the state Division of Forestry.

Firefighters clear wood from a firebreak

Residents and fire crews rush to shield St. Mary’s from historic tundra fire

A historically massive wildfire is threatening four villages on the Yukon River.

A man in uniform standing in a room full of white, freshly made cots.

Officials urge residents to pack and make plans as fire moves closer to St. Mary's and Pitkas Point

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has issued a disaster declaration in response to the fire, which has grown to an estimated 71,000 acres over the last week and a half.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications