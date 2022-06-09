KTOO

When to expect results for Alaska’s special primary election

The ballot for the U.S. House special election. (Photo by Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

Saturday is the last day to turn in ballots for Alaska’s special primary election for U.S. House. 

Forty-eight candidates are running to serve the remainder of late Rep. Don Young’s term.

Ballots must be postmarked on or before June 11 to be counted. Alternatively, voters can drop off their ballots at absentee and early voting locations.

The special primary will decide which four candidates get on the ballot for the special general election. That will be held on Aug. 16, the same day as the regular primary election.

The Alaska Division of Elections says they expect to publish unofficial results for the special primary Saturday night. The results will be posted on KTOO’s elections page once we receive them.

The final ballot count for the special primary will be on June 21. Elections officials expect to certify the results on June 25.

Unlike the special primary, the special general election in August won’t be by mail. Voters who want to vote by mail will need to apply to receive an absentee ballot for the special general and regular primary elections. 

The winner of the special general election will serve until January 2023 — the remainder of Young’s term. Afterward, the winner of the regular general election in November will serve for 2 years. 

