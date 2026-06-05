Help us decide what questions to ask candidates in Alaska’s 2026 statewide election

This year’s general election ballot will feature dozens of candidates for governor, U.S. Senate and House, and the Alaska Legislature. If you haven’t kept up with the news on a daily basis — or even if you have — that can feel overwhelming.

In 2022, we collaborated with other media outlets to create a candidate comparison tool to help inform voters ahead of the general election.

This year, we’re once again partnering with the Alaska Beacon, Anchorage Daily News and Alaska Public Media to create a candidate guide before the Aug. 18 primary. But first, we need your help.

Fill out this brief survey to share your thoughts on what to ask the candidates. Together with our partners, we’ll use the responses to determine what questions to pose to candidates, then collect their responses and publish them on our websites.