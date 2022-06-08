Juneau doubles down on its rejection of The Glory Hall’s downtown affordable housing plans

Juneau’s Community Development department is doubling down on its refusal to permit a downtown affordable housing project.

The Glory Hall plans to convert its former homeless shelter building downtown into seven housing units. The city denied construction permits for the job back in December because it said the renovation would increase density in an avalanche hazard zone.

The Glory Hall appealed that denial successfully at the end of May. The Juneau Planning Commission sent the permit back to the city’s Community Development Department and gave it 30 days to reconsider its decision.

The city filed an objection to the Planning Commission’s decision on Wednesday. That means the case will go back to the Planning Commission for its reconsideration, according to city officials.