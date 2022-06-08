KTOO

Housing | Juneau

Juneau doubles down on its rejection of The Glory Hall’s downtown affordable housing plans

by

The Glory Hall demonstrated its understanding of density for Juneau’s planning commission at its appeal hearing May 24, 2022. (Photo by Stremple/KTOO)

Juneau’s Community Development department is doubling down on its refusal to permit a downtown affordable housing project.

The Glory Hall plans to convert its former homeless shelter building downtown into seven housing units. The city denied construction permits for the job back in December because it said the renovation would increase density in an avalanche hazard zone.

The Glory Hall appealed that denial successfully at the end of May. The Juneau Planning Commission sent the permit back to the city’s Community Development Department and gave it 30 days to reconsider its decision.

The city filed an objection to the Planning Commission’s decision on Wednesday. That means the case will go back to the Planning Commission for its reconsideration, according to city officials.

Claire Stremple

Alaska News Reporter, KTOO

I believe every Alaskan has a right to timely information about their health and health systems, and their natural environment and its management. My goal is to report thoughtful stories that inform, inspire and quench the curiosity of listeners across the state.

