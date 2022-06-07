KTOO

Group seeking repeal of Juneau’s mandatory real estate sale price disclosures turns in signatures

by

Traci Heaton and Victor Banaszak
Traci Heaton and Victor Banaszak turn in petition signature booklets to Juneau election officials Beth McEwen and Diane Cathcart at City Hall on Saturday. They want to get a question on the October ballot to repeal mandatory disclosure of real estate sale information. (Photo by Jeremy Hsieh/KTOO)

Organizers of a referendum want to repeal the mandatory disclosure of real estate sales prices. And they appear to have collected enough signatures to get the question on the October election ballot.

The Juneau Assembly adopted a pair of ordinances in 2020 and this past February that made it mandatory to share the sales price and other information with the city assessor’s office.

City staff said the information would improve the accuracy of property assessments. The referendum supporters say it’s an invasion of privacy that could lead to higher taxes.

To get the repeal question on the ballot, they needed to turn in signatures of 2,130 qualified voters. On Saturday, city election officials accepted signature books with just over 2,501. Election officials have until June 14 to check the signatures for duplicates and other potential disqualifiers.

If the organizers clear that hurdle, then the Assembly could repeal the ordinances. Otherwise, the referendum will play out in the October election.

Jeremy Hsieh

Local News Reporter, KTOO

I dig into questions about the forces and institutions that shape Juneau, big and small, delightful and outrageous. What stirs you up about how Juneau is built and how the city works?

