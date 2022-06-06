KTOO

Juneau Piano Concert Series features pianist Anson Sin.

Air date: Wednesday, May 25, 2022 — Theater Alaska’s Neighborhood Cabaret. Juneau Piano Concert Series.

Guests: Jon Hays, Artistic Director for Juneau Piano Concert Series. Anson Sin, guest pianist.
 

Anson Sin has been playing piano since he was six years old. He says his teachers and mentors have played an important part of his musical growth (Photo courtesy of Anson Sin).

Critics describe Anson Sin’s piano playing as intimate yet technically crisp and clean. He is one of several pianists that Jon Hays, artistic director for the Juneau Piano Concert Series,  has identified as an up and coming artist. Sin is currently pursuing his doctorate of Musical Arts in Piano Performance at the University of Oregon.

He also  continues to teach and perform, as well as write about the connection between physical moment and piano playing. One recent article explored how martial arts exercises can help pianists relax and prevent injuries.

 

