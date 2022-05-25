Live music could be coming to a neighborhood near you. On this Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, a preview of Theater Alaska’s cabaret tour, which brings live music to outdoor venues all over Juneau.

Also in this program:

Another concert in the Juneau Piano Series on Sunday.

And some Garden Talk with Ed Buyarski, who has been tracking this spring’s cooler temperatures and the impact on the growing season.

Sheli DeLaney hosts this Tuesday's program.

For more information about Juneau Afternoon or to schedule time on the show, email juneauafternoon@ktoo.org. FYI: Juneau Afternoon is booked about two weeks in advance.