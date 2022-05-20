KTOO

Search & Rescue | Southeast

Search underway in Skagway harbor for missing person

by

missing person search Skagway Norwegian Jewel
Authorities search the waters around the Norwegian Jewel cruise ship for a missing person in Skagway on May 20, 2022. An eyewitness reported seeing someone sink into the water. (Photo by Mike Swasey/KHNS)

A missing person search is underway in the waters around a docked cruise ship in Skagway. 

Friday afternoon, City Manager Brad Ryan said an eyewitness saw a man in the water near the inland-end of Skagway’s Broadway Dock.  

“And they saw him sink away into the water, and that’s as far as we know right now,” Ryan said. “So the individual’s missing, and we don’t know — we’re presuming he’s drowned, but we don’t know that for certain right now.” 

Ryan said vessels from the Skagway’s harbor department and the Norwegian Jewel cruise ship are participating in the search. The U.S. Coast Guard also sent a response boat from Juneau to help. 

There’s no word yet from the authorities about who the missing person may be. 

This is a developing story. 

Jeremy Hsieh

Local News Reporter, KTOO

I dig into questions about the forces and institutions that shape Juneau, big and small, delightful and outrageous. What stirs you up about how Juneau is built and how the city works?

Read next

Although most people imagine the crews of Coast Guard Air Station Sitka routinely plucking mariners from sinking ships, the most common mission is the non-maritime medevac in flight conditions too treacherous for any other aircraft than the all-weather Jayhawk. Air Station Sitka also performs more terrestrial Search and Rescues (lost hunters and hikers) than any other unit in the Coast Guard. (Photo by Emily Russell/KCAW)

Search suspended for woman who fell overboard from a cruise ship in Lynn Canal

The captain of the ship reported the incident after a cruise ship camera showed the woman going overboard at approximately 3 a.m. Tuesday as the ship sailed from Juneau to Skagway.

Rangers search for solo climber on Denali

The National Park Service is searching for a solo climber on Denali after he failed to check in with a friend by satellite phone for several days. 

A man holding a plaque recognizing his service to Pilot Station

Mayor of Pilot Station dies after falling through Yukon River ice on a snowmachine

It’s the first river death in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta this year.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications