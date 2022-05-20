Search underway in Skagway harbor for missing person

A missing person search is underway in the waters around a docked cruise ship in Skagway.

Friday afternoon, City Manager Brad Ryan said an eyewitness saw a man in the water near the inland-end of Skagway’s Broadway Dock.

“And they saw him sink away into the water, and that’s as far as we know right now,” Ryan said. “So the individual’s missing, and we don’t know — we’re presuming he’s drowned, but we don’t know that for certain right now.”

Ryan said vessels from the Skagway’s harbor department and the Norwegian Jewel cruise ship are participating in the search. The U.S. Coast Guard also sent a response boat from Juneau to help.

There’s no word yet from the authorities about who the missing person may be.

This is a developing story.