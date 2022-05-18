KTOO

Federal Government | Food | NPR News

FDA announces plans to ease the shortage of baby formula

by

Baby formula has been in short supply in many stores around the U.S. for several months. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Parents struggling to find baby formula could soon find some relief.

Abbott Nutrition, one of the largest formula manufacturers in the U.S., has reached an agreement with the government to reopen one of its closed factories and increase production.

Abbott shut down its facility in Sturgis, Michigan, in February after several babies became ill after drinking formula. Two of them died of bacterial infections.

The Justice Department filed a complaint against Abbott, alleging the factory failed to comply with quality and safety regulations. Now Abbott and the government have agreed to a proposed settlement to resolve the complaint. It requires a third-party expert at the Michigan facility to help restart production and increase the formula supply safely.

In a written statement, Abbott said production at the facility could restart within two weeks, following FDA approval. It would take another six to eight weeks before formula from the plant would be available on grocery shelves.

In the meantime, the FDA is announcing other plans to ease the nationwide formula shortage. FDA Commissioner Robert Califf acknowledged the struggles many parents are facing.

“We know many parents and caregivers are feeling frustrated by their inability to access needed or desired infant formula and critical medical foods,” Califf said at an FDA briefing.

And he announced that the FDA is easing some restrictions on which manufacturers can sell infant formula in the U.S.: “Our new guidance streamlines the ability for companies, including those that do not normally sell infant formula in this country, to make products available to the U.S. market.”

Califf said these flexibilities will mean “additional products can quickly hit U.S. stores.”

“We are casting a broad net,” said Susan Mayne, director of the FDA’s Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition. “We are seeking manufacturers around the globe who may have available product that could meet our standards for both nutrition and food safety.”

She said the FDA will help get that product into the United States.

The FDA is also allowing more flexibility for infant formula produced in the United States. Priority will be given to manufacturers that can demonstrate safety and nutritional adequacy and that can get product onto U.S. shelves the quickest.

“We are focused on getting as much product as possible on store shelves,” said Frank Yiannas, the FDA’s deputy commissioner for food policy and response.

“And we won’t rest until the infant formula market gets back to normal.”

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News

KTOO is the NPR member station in Juneau. NPR offers its members radio and digital stories.

Read next

FDA authorizes first COVID booster for children ages 5 to 11

The authorization makes all children in that age group who received their second shot at least five months ago eligible to receive a third shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

""

Overdose deaths continued to rise in 2021, reaching historic highs

New numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that synthetic opioid use is driving the overdose crisis in the U.S.

Mostly empty store shelves in the baby formula section

The Biden administration is working to ease the ongoing shortage of baby formula

During the first week of May, the average out-of-stock rate for baby formula at retailers across the country was 43%.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications