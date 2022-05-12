Juneau strawberries face many hurdles

Guests: Ed Buyarski, Host of KTOO’s Garden Talk
In this week’s Garden Talk, Ed Buyarski talks with KTOO’s Rhonda McBride about how to help your strawberries survive an onslaught of threats — from mold, mildew and slugs, to porcupines that dine voraciously on their leaves, as well as the squirrels who love the berries.
Air date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
