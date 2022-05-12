Critics have said that quartet playing doesn’t get much better than the Arianna String Quartet, a group that is in Juneau this week for the Jazz and Classics Spring Festival.

On this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, the group talks about its mission to teach as well as perform.

Also, on this program:

The SAIL Challenge Course is up and running. How it combines team building and outdoor adventure.

Why Theater Alaska’s staged reading of Pride and Prejudice is a slightly different take on this Jane Austen classic.

In this week’s Garden Talk, Ed Buyarski gives tips on raising strawberries.

