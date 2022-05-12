Critics have said that quartet playing doesn’t get much better than the Arianna String Quartet, a group that is in Juneau this week for the Jazz and Classics Spring Festival.
On this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, the group talks about its mission to teach as well as perform.
Also, on this program:
- The SAIL Challenge Course is up and running. How it combines team building and outdoor adventure.
- Why Theater Alaska’s staged reading of Pride and Prejudice is a slightly different take on this Jane Austen classic.
- In this week’s Garden Talk, Ed Buyarski gives tips on raising strawberries.
Rhonda McBride hosts this Wednesday’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.
For more information about Juneau Afternoon, or to schedule time on the show, email juneauafternoon@ktoo.org.
Part 1: Arianna String Quartet: Beyond the notes on the page
The Arianna String Quartet spends as much time teaching, as performing. Why they encourage students to do more than just play the notes on the page, but take the music to a whole new level by turning it into a whole body experience.
Part 2: Southeast Alaska Independent Living (SAIL) re-opens outdoor challenge course
For the first time, the Southeast Alaska Independent Living (SAIL) challenge course is fully operational. It’s an outdoor team building and leadership program set in the rain forest, that offers courses tailor-made for your group’s skills and abilities.
Part 3: Theater Alaska: Rollicking readings of Pride and Prejudice
Theater Alaska will bring readings of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice to the stage this weekend. They’re working from a playful adaption of the novel, written by Kate Hammil — a theatrical conversation about gender and self determination from a feminist perspective. All the performances are outdoors and free of charge.
Part 4: Juneau strawberries face many hurdles
In this week’s Garden Talk, Ed Buyarski talks with KTOO’s Rhonda McBride about how to help your strawberries survive an onslaught of threats — from mold, mildew and slugs, to porcupines that dine voraciously on their leaves, as well as the squirrels who love the berries.