Arianna String Quartet: Beyond the notes on the page

Guests: Kurt Baldwin, cello. Jane Price, violin. John Mcgrosso, violin. Joanna Mendoza, viola.
The Arianna String Quartet spends as much time teaching, as performing. Why they encourage students to do more than just play the notes on the page, but take the music to a whole new level by turning it into a whole body experience.
Air date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
- Full show: Arianna String Quartet. SAIL Challenge Course. Theater Alaska’s reading of Pride and Prejudice. Garden Talk tips on Strawberries.
- Part 1: Southeast Alaska Independent Living (SAIL) re-opens outdoor challenge course
- Part 2: Theater Alaska: Rollicking readings of Pride and Prejudice
- Part 3: Juneau strawberries face many hurdles