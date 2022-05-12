KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Arianna String Quartet: Beyond the notes on the page

Air date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022 — Arianna String Quartet. SAIL Challenge Course. Theater Alaska’s reading of Pride and Prejudice. Garden Talk tips on Strawberries.

Guests: Kurt Baldwin, cello. Jane Price, violin. John Mcgrosso, violin. Joanna Mendoza, viola.
 

The Arianna String Quartet spends as much time teaching, as performing. Why they encourage students to do more than just play the notes on the page, but take the music to a whole new level by turning it into a whole body experience.

 

Arianna String Quartet performing in KTOO’s Studio 2K for Juneau Afternoon.

 

