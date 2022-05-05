KTOO

Crime & Courts

Ketanji Brown Jackson will not headline Alaska lawyers’ convention

by

Ketanji Brown Jackson at White House 2022 02
U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson delivers remarks in the Grand Foyer of the White House, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo by Adam Schultz/The White House)

The U.S. Supreme Court’s newest member will not be the keynote speaker at an annual convention of Alaska lawyers in October.

That’s according to a message on the Alaska Bar Association’s website. It says it’s disappointing news, though Justice-designate Ketanji Brown Jackson is optimistic about a future visit to Alaska.

Jackson committed back in December to headline the bar association’s annual convention. She was a U.S. Court of Appeals judge at the time. President Joe Biden nominated her to become a U.S. Supreme Court justice in February, and the U.S. Senate confirmed her in April.

Since 2001, at least seven sitting U.S. Supreme Court justices have spoken to the Alaska Bar Association through its conventions or other events. A new keynote speaker has not been announced yet.

Jeremy Hsieh

Local News Reporter, KTOO

I dig into questions about the forces and institutions that shape Juneau, big and small, delightful and outrageous. What stirs you up about how Juneau is built and how the city works?

