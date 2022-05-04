Anchorage group rallies for reproductive rights in wake of Supreme Court leak

A draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion, leaked to Politico on Monday, suggests justices are poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, which constitutionally protects peoples’ abortion rights.

By Tuesday morning, national calls for action spread online for pro-choice rallies to occur at 5 p.m. local time. Rally organizers in Anchorage chose the corner of Minnesota Drive and Northern Lights Boulevard, where roughly 200 people convened during rush hour Tuesday evening.

“Abortion is still safe and legal,” said Nora Morse, the Political and Field Director at Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates. “Roe v. Wade has not been overturned. You can still access care — that’s really important for people to know.”

Nearby, Stand Up Alaska executive director Erin Jackson-Hill holds a cardboard cutout of Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

“I see a lot of really, really angry people. I see a lot of people who feel disenfranchised. I see a lot of people who feel like we’re taking a huge step backward in time. I see a lot of people that are scared, frankly,” she said.

Jackson-Hill urged Sen. Lisa Murkowski to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act.

“I don’t say that you have to agree with abortion. But I think most people don’t agree with forced birth, which is what we’re talking about here. I don’t have children. If I had been forced to have children, I don’t think that I would be here,” she said.