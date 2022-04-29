Republican lawmakers remove Rep. David Eastman from Alaska House minority caucus

Wasilla Republican Rep. David Eastman was removed from the House minority caucus Thursday after most of the caucus members indicated they were in favor of the decision.

“I think it’ll help us be more productive as a caucus. Just sometimes, his demeanor gets in the way of trying to be productive,” Anchorage Republican Laddie Shaw said in an interview Thursday.

Eastman will be removed from the House Rules Committee and an ethics committee but will keep other committee assignments, said House Speaker Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak. That decision is subject to approval by the Legislature’s Committee on Committees.

The Legislature’s rules dictate committee membership based on the size of the minority, but Stutes said other members of the minority will not lose committee seats.

Eastman’s removal came on the heels of a resolution passed by the Alaska Republican Party during its convention on Saturday to rebuke the Foundation for Applied Conservative Leadership.

Eastman is an active member of the organization, which seeks to pressure Republican lawmakers to ensure they vote in certain ways. The group had attacked Rep. Kevin McCabe, R-Big Lake, after he tabled several budget amendments proposed by Eastman.

Minority Leader Cathy Tilton, R-Anchorage, said the resolution was not the sole reason Eastman was removed from the caucus.

“Representative Eastman has every right to represent his constituency in a manner that he thinks is the right way to do that. But unfortunately, that’s become too disruptive for us to have him in our caucus,” she said Thursday afternoon.