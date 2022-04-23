KTOO

Juneau Assembly will take public comment on budget proposals at next meeting

The next regular Juneau Assembly meeting is Monday at 7 p.m. Major budget items for the upcoming fiscal year will be on the table for discussion and the public is invited to offer feedback.

Items up for comment include the proposed property tax rate increase, the city’s operating budget, the school district’s budget and the capital improvement program.

Members of the public can comment in person, via a sign-up sheet or on Zoom. To testify remotely, you have to call the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 907-586-5278 and give advance notice by 4 p.m. on Monday. Residents can also email comments to BoroughAssembly@juneau.org.

Video of the meeting will be streamed on Zoom and CBJ’s YouTube channel. The meeting will also be broadcast live on KTOO.

There will be two more opportunities for the public to comment on the city’s budget, and the next two assembly meetings, before it’s finalized. 

