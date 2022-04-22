Newscast – Friday, April 22, 2022

In this newscast:
- The Alaska Department of Transportation is beginning to host open houses on a possible new bridge to connect Juneau and Douglas,
- The annual Tribal Assembly meeting of the Central Council of Tlingit and Haida discussed the five Southeast communities left out of ANCSA,
- The first large cruise ship of the season arrives in Juneau on Monday, and early season cruise ships are predicted to have lower occupancy,
- The Interior Department will open 27 million acres of federal land for Alaska Native Vietnam veterans,
- Governor Mike Dunleavy’s proposal to overhaul environmental regulation of cruise ships has passed the Senate Resources Committee