Newscast – Friday, April 22, 2022

In this newscast:

  • The Alaska Department of Transportation is beginning to host open houses on a possible new bridge to connect Juneau and Douglas,
  • The annual Tribal Assembly meeting of the Central Council of Tlingit and Haida discussed the five Southeast communities left out of ANCSA,
  • The first large cruise ship of the season arrives in Juneau on Monday, and early season cruise ships are predicted to have lower occupancy,
  • The Interior Department will open 27 million acres of federal land for Alaska Native Vietnam veterans,
  • Governor Mike Dunleavy’s proposal to overhaul environmental regulation of cruise ships has passed the Senate Resources Committee

Yvonne Krumrey

Local News Reporter, KTOO

Juneau is built on hidden and assumed layers of power and access, influencing how we interact with identity, with the law and with each other. I bring you stories of the gaps in access to power, and those who are working to close those gaps.

