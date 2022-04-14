KTOO

Red Carpet Concert: Jake Blount ‘Where Did You Sleep Last Night’

by

Jake Blount recorded this video of “Where Did You Sleep Last Night” at KTOO during the 2022 Alaska Folk Festival on Lingít Aaní (Juneau, Alaska). Inspired by NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts, KTOO’s Red Carpet Concert Series features Alaskan and regional artists. Watch this video and other Red Carpet Concerts at ktoo.org.

Recorded at KTOO on April 7, 2022

Traditional Arrangement
Jake Blount

Learned From
Leadbelly

Fiddle & Voice
Jake Blount

Guitar & Harmony
Gus Tritsch

Fiddle
George Jackson

Bass
Mali Obomsawin

Producer & Director
Paige Sparks

Co-Producer
Sheli DeLaney

Camera Operators
Paige Sparks
Andrés Camacho

Sound Mixer
Rashah McChesney

© KTOO Public Media 2022

