Red Carpet Concert: Jake Blount ‘Where Did You Sleep Last Night’

Jake Blount recorded this video of “Where Did You Sleep Last Night” at KTOO during the 2022 Alaska Folk Festival on Lingít Aaní (Juneau, Alaska). Inspired by NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts, KTOO’s Red Carpet Concert Series features Alaskan and regional artists. Watch this video and other Red Carpet Concerts at ktoo.org.

Recorded at KTOO on April 7, 2022

Traditional Arrangement

Jake Blount

Learned From

Leadbelly

Fiddle & Voice

Jake Blount

Guitar & Harmony

Gus Tritsch

Fiddle

George Jackson

Bass

Mali Obomsawin

Producer & Director

Paige Sparks

Co-Producer

Sheli DeLaney

Camera Operators

Paige Sparks

Andrés Camacho

Sound Mixer

Rashah McChesney

© KTOO Public Media 2022