For Alaska public defenders, Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation was doubly historic

When she’s sworn in this summer, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.

She’ll also be the first Supreme Court justice who has worked as a public defender. And that means a lot to public defenders like Lacey Jane Brewster. The Kenai attorney, who works for the Alaska Public Defender Agency, said the Supreme Court has been missing that perspective on the bench.

“Criminal law takes up such a big part of the docket in the federal courts and the state courts,” Brewster said. “And it’s important to have people on the bench who understand the perspective of a criminal defendant and what it’s like to go through a trial.”

Ketanji Brown Jackson is President Joe Biden’s pick to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left when Justice Stephen Breyer retires.

Today, Jackson serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals. In the early 2000s, she was a federal public defender — a court-appointed attorney assigned to defendants who can’t afford their own lawyers.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Jackson to the bench last week. Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski was one of three Republicans to vote “yes,” while Sen. Dan Sullivan joined most of his Republican colleagues in voting “no.”

Brewster said some of the questioning from senators at those hearings showed the misconception public defenders often face — that they’re standing on the wrong side of justice or are in the work for the wrong reasons.

“But most of us are here because we’re zealous about defending people’s rights, which is a constitutionally mandated thing,” Brewster said. “We’re literally in the Bill of Rights.”

Brewster, for her part, decided she wanted to be a public defender when she was in law school. She said she had a professor who steered her toward the field.