KTOO

Politics

Congressman Young’s wife endorses Revak. It’s who her husband wanted, she says.

by

A man in a suit, outdoors
Josh Revak at the memorial service for Congressman Don Young in Great Falls, Va., on March 30. (Photo by Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

U.S. House candidate Josh Revak has secured an emotionally powerful endorsement from Anne Garland Young, wife of the late Congressman Don Young.

Revak, a Republican state senator, is the successor her husband wanted, she said.

“I feel honor-bound to relay Congressman Young’s belief. Josh Revak has earned Congressman Young’s trust and respect. And as the man of unique integrity he is, Josh will work tirelessly and honestly for our beloved Alaska in the U.S. Congress,” she said in a somber video produced by the Revak campaign.

Revak, R-Anchorage, is a combat veteran and was co-chair of Young’s re-election campaign. He is one of four dozen people running to serve the remainder of Young’s term. He is also a candidate for the term that begins in January.

His rivals have also nailed down endorsements. Republican Tara Sweeney, who was also a co-chair of Young’s re-election campaign, got one this week from the ANCSA Regional Association, representing large Alaska Native corporations. Independent Al Gross has former governor Tony Knowles in his corner. And Sarah Palin was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Nick Begich III, who was campaigning against Young before the congressman’s death last month, has secured endorsements from dozens of prominent Alaska Republicans.

Anne Young, in the Revak video, says she heard her husband repeatedly encourage Revak to enter the race.

“However, as the man of integrity he is, Josh told my husband that out of respect for him and his legacy, he could not and would not seek Alaska’s lone congressional seat, at least as long as Congressman Young was running,” she says.

She also takes clear aim at Begich, without using his name. She says that compared to other apparent front-runners, Revak is late to the campaign.

“He will not, though, like others before him, ever resort to desperate, mean, hostile tactics just to try to claim a win,” she says.

People loyal to Young have it out for Begich. He chaired Young’s 2020 campaign, but then turned on him. Starting last year, he attacked Young from the right. Begich claimed the 88-year-old was too old and lacked fiscal discipline. He also went after Young’s office policy of requiring that staffers be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The field of 48 candidates will be narrowed to four in a special primary election. Ballots will be mailed to voters starting later this month.

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is our partner station in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Read next

Arliss Sturgulewski paved the way for Alaska women in politics, friend says

Trailblazing Alaska politician Arliss Sturgulewski died on April 7 at the age of 94.

A man in work clothes standing by a street

Wrangell fisherman Otto Florschutz is running to fill Alaska’s seat in the US House

Florschutz has been elected multiple times to Wrangell’s Port Commission and has served for decades on Wrangell’s Fish and Game Advisory Committee.

The candidate stands in front of leafless trees, with snow on the ground

Former Y-K Delta lawmaker Mary Peltola is running for Alaska’s US House seat

Peltola served in the state House from 1999 until 2009. For the last five years, she's led the Kuskokwim River Inter Tribal Fish Commission.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications