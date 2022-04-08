KTOO

Why after all these years, the Alaska Folk Festival is still part of Caitlin Warbelow’s musical journey.

Air date: Thursday, April 7, 2022 — The music of Jake Blount: A blend of traditions from Black and Indigenous cultures  

Caitlin Warbelow was the fiddle player in the Broadway smash hit, “Come from Away” (Photo by Todd Paris).
Guests: Caitlin Warbelow, Violinist and Fiddler. Owner of Tunes Supply.
When Caitlin Warbelow was a teen, she would fly in from Fairbanks to perform at the Alaska Folk Festival. She says this experience set the stage for a career in music that has taken her all the way to New York City. where she performed in the Broadway hit, Come From Away. 

