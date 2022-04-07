Alaska Folk Festival: How Centennial Hall became Juneau’s living room for one week every spring.

On this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, we continue our week-long celebration of the Alaska Folk Festival, with a look at the history and traditions of this iconic Juneau event.

While the music is what brings everyone together, year after year, the festival is really about much more than what happens on the stage.

On this program, Katie Henry, Bob Banghart and Mike Truax will share their stories with Rhonda McBride about how the festival got its start almost a half century ago — and how it quickly became a part of Juneau’s cultural identity.

You can catch Juneau Afternoon,Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. Also listen online at ktoo.org.