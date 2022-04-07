KTOO

Alaska Folk Festival: How Centennial Hall became Juneau’s living room for one week every spring.

by

Bob Banghart (left) helped to start the Alaska Folk Festival, along with Katie Henry’s father, Pat. Mike Truax (right) is one of the longest running performers at the festival (Photo by Rhonda McBride).

On this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, we continue our week-long celebration of the Alaska Folk Festival, with a look at the history and traditions of this iconic Juneau event.

While the music is what brings everyone together, year after year, the festival is really about much more than what happens on the stage.

On this program, Katie Henry, Bob Banghart and Mike Truax will share their stories with Rhonda McBride about how the festival got its start almost a half century ago — and how it quickly became a part of Juneau’s cultural identity.

You can catch Juneau Afternoon,Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3.  The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO.  Also listen online at ktoo.org.

Part 1: The Alaska Folk Festival: An authentically Alaskan homegrown musical experience

Guests: Bob Banghart, Katie Henry and Mike Truax
The Alaska Folk Festival had its beginnings on a cold winter night in 1975, when a group of musicians decided they would perform at the Alaska State Museum. In the years that followed, it didn’t take long for the festival to outgrow its original location. From Merle Travis’ selection as the festival’s first headliner, to the Golden Ham Award, and the many growing pains along the way, the history of the folk festival is as colorful as the event itself.

 

The Alaska Folk Festival poster is another long tradition than began with with the second festival in 1976. Over the years, Bill Hudson designed many of the posters, like this one in 1998.
