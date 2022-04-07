The Alaska Folk Festival: An authentically Alaskan homegrown musical experience

Also in this show:

The Alaska Folk Festival had its beginnings on a cold winter night in 1975, when a group of musicians decided they would perform at the Alaska State Museum. In the years that followed, it didn’t take long for the festival to outgrow its original location. From Merle Travis’ selection as the festival’s first headliner, to the Golden Ham Award, and the many growing pains along the way, the history of the folk festival is as colorful as the event itself.