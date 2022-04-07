KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

The Alaska Folk Festival: An authentically Alaskan homegrown musical experience

Part of Alaska Folk Festival: How Centennial Hall became Juneau’s living room for one week every spring.

Guests: Bob Banghart, Katie Henry and Mike Truax
The Alaska Folk Festival had its beginnings on a cold winter night in 1975, when a group of musicians decided they would perform at the Alaska State Museum. In the years that followed, it didn’t take long for the festival to outgrow its original location. From Merle Travis’ selection as the festival’s first headliner, to the Golden Ham Award, and the many growing pains along the way, the history of the folk festival is as colorful as the event itself.

The Alaska Folk Festival poster is another long tradition than began with with the second festival in 1976. Over the years, Bill Hudson designed many of the posters, like this one in 1998.

Also in this show:

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications