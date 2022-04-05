Thunder Mountain High School locks down briefly after report of gunshots nearby

Thunder Mountain High School went into lockdown for about 30 minutes this afternoon.

“They locked all of the doors to the outside and locked the classroom doors,” Juneau School District Chief of Staff Kristin Bartlett said. “We just got the all clear about 10 minutes ago. The buses are now rolling in that direction, and everything is back to normal.”

Bartlett said Juneau police recommended the lockdown after gunshots were reported near the school.

Students stayed in their classrooms during the lockdown, and bus drivers were told to wait before coming for afternoon pickup.

In a press release, Juneau police said they received a report at around 2:50 p.m. of “several gunshots in the area of the Kaxdigoowu Heen Dei Trail” near the high school.

According to the release, police responding to the scene found a woman with a handgun and detained her for questioning. Police say there were no reported injuries, and there appeared to be no one else involved.

Bartlett said police gave the all clear at about 3:40, and school activities resumed as normal.