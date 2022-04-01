KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Lily Hope names her new studio, Wooshkindein Da.áat: Together, we go forward.

Air date: Thursday, March 31, 2022 — Chilkat weaver Lily Hope opens new studio. Weekend weather outlook. Eaglecrest Ski Area Powder Keg Cup fundraiser.

Lily Hope weaves at her loom (Photo courtesy of Sydney Akagi @sydneyakagiphoto)
Guests: Lily Hope, Chilkat weaver.
Lily Hope has been on a long journey to save Chilkat weaving from extinction, a journey that began as a child under the tutelage of her mother Clarissa Rizal, a renowned Chilkat weaver. Hope, who is Língit, says her new studio in downtown Juneau is one way to carry on her legacy. Hope’s dream is to grow a new generation of weavers by creating space for them to work and learn from each other.

Lily Hope, winner of the SHIFT: Transformative Change and Indigenous Arts award from the Native Arts and Cultures Foundation (Photo by Sydney Agaki, @SydneyAkagiPhoto).

Air date: Thursday, March 31, 2022

Like what you just read? KTOO news stories are member supported. Support your community news source today. Donate to KTOO.
Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications