Get ready for the Alaska Folk Festival

Air date: Wednesday, March 23, 2022 — Home Green Home: Transforming Juneau’s energy profile. UNICEF benefit: Juneau Stands with Ukraine. Alaska Folk Festival Update. 

Guests: Miguel Rohrbacher, Alaska Folk Festival Board Member. Miguel Rohrbacher Alaska Folk Festival board member. Nicole Lantz, guitarist. Henry Colt, banjo player.
After two years of the pandemic, the Alaska Folk Festival is coming back to the stage. A look at the line-up with some music from Rum Punch, to whet your appetite for more!

Miguel Rohrbacher and Henry Colt are part of a band called Rum Punch, which will be performing at the Alaska Folk Festival.

 

 

