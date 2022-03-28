Get ready for the Alaska Folk Festival

Guests: Miguel Rohrbacher, Alaska Folk Festival Board Member. Miguel Rohrbacher Alaska Folk Festival board member. Nicole Lantz, guitarist. Henry Colt, banjo player.
After two years of the pandemic, the Alaska Folk Festival is coming back to the stage. A look at the line-up with some music from Rum Punch, to whet your appetite for more!
After two years of the pandemic, the Alaska Folk Festival is coming back to the stage. A look at the line-up with some music from Rum Punch, to whet your appetite for more!