When it comes to reducing your home’s carbon footprint, there are no silver bullets. But the Juneau Commission on Sustainability wants to show you how small things can add up to big savings and reduced energy consumption.

Today on Juneau Afternoon, a preview of Home Green Home, a webinar the commission is co-sponsoring with AARP. It’s the second in the series of online programs, which looks at what people in Juneau are doing to reduce their carbon footprint.

Also today:

An evening of food an entertainment to benefit children from the Ukraine.

An update on the Alaska Folk Festival with music from the group, Rum Punch

Garden Talk with Ed Buyarski.

