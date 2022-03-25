KTOO

Southcentral | Weather

Avalanche blocks traffic, knocks out power along major Eagle River road

by

A massive pile of snow blocks a road
Anchorage police and other officials are responding to an avalanche on Hiland Road in Eagle River on Mar. 25, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Corey Allen Young, Office of Mayor Dave Bronson)

An avalanche has blocked off traffic on a major road in Eagle River.

Anchorage public works official Mark Littlefield says the avalanche hit Hiland Road at around 11 p.m. Thursday night.

Police first responded to the avalanche at around 1:15 the following morning, where the avalanche was estimated at around 40 feet deep. Little field says it’s now estimated to be deeper.

“Right now we’ve got some hundred, close to 100 homes that are stranded without power,” Littlefield said. “We’re looking at an avalanche that’s somewhere between 60 and 80 feet deep and 300 to 400 feet wide.”

As of 11 a.m. Friday morning, Anchorage police say no homes were hit by the avalanche and there are no reports of people trapped. Officials say homes in the area may have limited access to utilities.

According to Matanuska Electric Association, about 145 homes in the Hiland Road area are without power.

The police are working with Anchorage Fire Department, Mat-Su Search and Rescue and state Department of Transportation officials to address the avalanche.

The National Weather Service has issued an avalanche warning through Saturday at 6 a.m.

Police say it could take several days to clear the snow.

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is our partner station in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Read next

A wide river that has flooded far outside its banks

Heavy snowpack in several Alaska river basins raises concerns of possible spring flooding

The Yukon, Tanana, Koyukuk, Kuskokwim and Susitna basins all have more snowpack than usual — and some are well above normal.

Multiple avalanches seen above Flume trail in Juneau this week

Juneau’s urban avalanche danger right now is considerable, which is a 3 on a scale that goes to 5. 

An aerial photo of a brown area downhill of a breach in the wall of an ice-covered lagoon

Officials believe Hooper Bay's sewage lagoon broke open due to cold followed by rain

The hole in Hooper Bay’s sewage lagoon remains open.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications