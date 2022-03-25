Avalanche blocks traffic, knocks out power along major Eagle River road

An avalanche has blocked off traffic on a major road in Eagle River.

Anchorage public works official Mark Littlefield says the avalanche hit Hiland Road at around 11 p.m. Thursday night.

Police first responded to the avalanche at around 1:15 the following morning, where the avalanche was estimated at around 40 feet deep. Little field says it’s now estimated to be deeper.

“Right now we’ve got some hundred, close to 100 homes that are stranded without power,” Littlefield said. “We’re looking at an avalanche that’s somewhere between 60 and 80 feet deep and 300 to 400 feet wide.”

As of 11 a.m. Friday morning, Anchorage police say no homes were hit by the avalanche and there are no reports of people trapped. Officials say homes in the area may have limited access to utilities.

According to Matanuska Electric Association, about 145 homes in the Hiland Road area are without power.

The police are working with Anchorage Fire Department, Mat-Su Search and Rescue and state Department of Transportation officials to address the avalanche.

The National Weather Service has issued an avalanche warning through Saturday at 6 a.m.

Police say it could take several days to clear the snow.