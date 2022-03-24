KTOO

Coast Guard cutter Alex Haley medevacs its 2nd patient in 4 days

The Cutter Alex Haley in port at Coast Guard Station Juneau. (Photo by Jeremy Hsieh/KTOO)

The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a man from a fish processing boat north of Cold Bay Monday.

The 62-year-old man was hoisted from the 254-foot Phoenix after he experienced stroke-like symptoms, according to a USCG news release. Officials at the command center in Juneau received the initial medevac request shortly before 11 a.m. Monday morning.

The vessel was about 50 miles north of Cold Bay Monday afternoon when the Alex Haley sent its MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to rescue the sick man. He was flown to Cold Bay, where he was put in the care of an ambulance crew.

Winds were gusting up to 40 mph and seas were at a height of 10 feet during the hoist, the statement said.

Master Chief Petty Officer Christopher Cole said this week has been busy for the cutter and its aircrew.

“They had two medevacs in four days and were essential in getting these individuals to a higher level of care,” he said in a statement.

USCG officials didn’t elaborate on the man’s condition.

