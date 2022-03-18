In this newscast:
- AKPM’s Liz Ruskin investigates the claim that the US cutting off Russian oil means that Alaska should produce more oil,
- A proposed bill seeks to address high school dropout rates by putting the education plans in the hands of Tribes
