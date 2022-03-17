KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Thursday, March 17, 2022

by

In this newscast:

  • Juneau Bartlett Region Hospital is the first state in to be cited for COVID-19 workplace safety violations,
  • A new episode of Molly of Denali celebrates Filipino Athabascan identity,
  • Tlingit and Haida President is in Washington D.C. for the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act

Yvonne Krumrey

Local News Reporter, KTOO

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications