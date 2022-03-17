Newscast – Thursday, March 17, 2022

In this newscast:
- Juneau Bartlett Region Hospital is the first state in to be cited for COVID-19 workplace safety violations,
- A new episode of Molly of Denali celebrates Filipino Athabascan identity,
- Tlingit and Haida President is in Washington D.C. for the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act
