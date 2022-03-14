KTOO

Health | Juneau | Mental Health

Surge of mental health visits continues at Bartlett Regional Hospital

by

Bartlett Regional Hospital. (Photo by Jennifer Canfield/KTOO)
Bartlett Regional Hospital in 2015. (Photo by Jennifer Canfield/KTOO)

The number of mental health patients in Juneau continues to skyrocket. Bartlett Regional Hospital first reported a surge of mental health crises in the spring of 2020, when patient visits doubled. The behavioral health department said it was overwhelmed back then.

Interim Chief Behavioral Health Officer Karren Forrest says the number of patients her department sees a month has now topped its previous numbers by 40%.

“We’re over about 1,400 people, up from 1,000 — that was the previous data point. So, we have seen that continue, and we have seen an increase in services provided across all age ranges,” Forrest said.

A new building to house the hospital’s behavioral health crisis center is slated to be complete in the spring of 2023.

The hospital offers psychiatric services in the emergency department, but clinicians can also meet community members at home. Forrest’s predecessor, Bradley Grigg, began a crisis intervention services team in the spring of 2021.

KTOO spoke to Karen Forrest as part of an hour-long special update on Bartlett Regional Hospital. You can find the full program at KTOO.org.

 

This article has been updated to correct the spelling of Karen Forrest’s name.

Claire Stremple

Alaska News Reporter, KTOO

I believe every Alaskan has a right to timely information about their health and health systems, and their natural environment and its management. My goal is to report thoughtful stories that inform, inspire and quench the curiosity of listeners across the state.

Read next

""

Army commander seeks to normalize mental health care amid string of soldier suicides

The Army has confirmed that 11 Alaska-based soldiers died by suicide in 2021. Six more deaths are still under investigation.

Kodzoff Acres II, Art Whitney, slow children sign

Juneau police name the officer involved in a shooting in the Mendenhall Valley

Juneau resident Art Whitney said that he was on the phone, waiting for officers to arrive and wasn’t doing anything threatening. He said he gave his gun to his roommate before he went outside. 

Juneau community mourns missing and murdered Indigenous people: 'One of our strengths is our voices'

About 30 people gathered on Monday night to share their stories and sing to their missing loved ones. 

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications