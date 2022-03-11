KTOO

Watch: Bartlett and city leaders weigh in on staff turnover and the future of the hospital

KTOO News is hosting a live, one-hour special on Friday, March 11, from 10-11 a.m. to talk about hospital management and operations with the people tasked with overseeing it.

Juneau’s Bartlett Regional Hospital has seen a lot of upper-level staff turnover over the last year. Two chief executive officers, a chief financial officerchief operating officer and a chief behavioral health officer have all departed, sometimes on very short notice.

Despite the turnover and ongoing pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic,  staff say hospital operations are stable and they are prioritizing patient care.

As the board works on recruiting new leaders, what does the future of Juneau’s city-owned hospital look like?

Joining Daily News Editor Rashah McChesney and Reporter Claire Stremple are:

  • Kenny Solomon-Gross, Bartlett Regional Hospital Board President
  • Michelle Hale, CBJ Liaison
  • Jerel Humphrey, Interim CEO
  • Kim McDowell, Chief Clinical Office
  • Karen Forrest, Interim Chief Behavioral Health Officer
  • Bob Tyk, Interim Chief Financial Officer
  • Dallas Hargrave, HR Director
  • Gail Moorehead, Senior Director of Quality

