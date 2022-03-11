Watch: Bartlett and city leaders weigh in on staff turnover and the future of the hospital

KTOO News is hosting a live, one-hour special on Friday, March 11, from 10-11 a.m. to talk about hospital management and operations with the people tasked with overseeing it.
Juneau’s Bartlett Regional Hospital has seen a lot of upper-level staff turnover over the last year. Two chief executive officers, a chief financial officer, chief operating officer and a chief behavioral health officer have all departed, sometimes on very short notice.
Despite the turnover and ongoing pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic, staff say hospital operations are stable and they are prioritizing patient care.
As the board works on recruiting new leaders, what does the future of Juneau’s city-owned hospital look like?
Joining Daily News Editor Rashah McChesney and Reporter Claire Stremple are:
- Kenny Solomon-Gross, Bartlett Regional Hospital Board President
- Michelle Hale, CBJ Liaison
- Jerel Humphrey, Interim CEO
- Kim McDowell, Chief Clinical Office
- Karen Forrest, Interim Chief Behavioral Health Officer
- Bob Tyk, Interim Chief Financial Officer
- Dallas Hargrave, HR Director
- Gail Moorehead, Senior Director of Quality
You can stream the forum live here or tune in locally at 104.3 FM.