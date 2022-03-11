Watch: Bartlett and city leaders weigh in on staff turnover and the future of the hospital

KTOO News is hosting a live, one-hour special on Friday, March 11, from 10-11 a.m. to talk about hospital management and operations with the people tasked with overseeing it.

Juneau’s Bartlett Regional Hospital has seen a lot of upper-level staff turnover over the last year. Two chief executive officers, a chief financial officer, chief operating officer and a chief behavioral health officer have all departed, sometimes on very short notice.

Despite the turnover and ongoing pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic, staff say hospital operations are stable and they are prioritizing patient care.

As the board works on recruiting new leaders, what does the future of Juneau’s city-owned hospital look like?

Joining Daily News Editor Rashah McChesney and Reporter Claire Stremple are:

Kenny Solomon-Gross, Bartlett Regional Hospital Board President

Michelle Hale, CBJ Liaison

Jerel Humphrey, Interim CEO

Kim McDowell, Chief Clinical Office

Karen Forrest, Interim Chief Behavioral Health Officer

Bob Tyk, Interim Chief Financial Officer

Dallas Hargrave, HR Director

Gail Moorehead, Senior Director of Quality

You can stream the forum live here or tune in locally at 104.3 FM.