Cryptocurrency: A brave new world for Black investors.

Guests: Joseph Juana Robinson, a self-taught cryptocurrency investor.
Joseph Juana Robinson says the crypto world is full of scams and get-rich-schemes — but if you do your homework, keep humble, stay patient and don’t get greedy — there are opportunities to earn big returns. Robinson believes cryptocurrency is a form of investment that offers economic empowerment to Black Americans and other historically disadvantaged peoples, because it’s a system that’s basically color-blind.
