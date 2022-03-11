KTOO

Black Awareness Association, Juneau | Juneau Afternoon

Cryptocurrency: A brave new world for Black investors.

Air date: Thursday, March 10, 2022 — A crypto conversation: Why Black Americans find empowerment in the digital economy.

Guests: Joseph Juana Robinson, a self-taught cryptocurrency investor.
Joseph Juana Robinson says the crypto world is full of scams and get-rich-schemes —  but if you do your homework, keep humble, stay patient and don’t get greedy — there are opportunities to earn big returns. Robinson believes  cryptocurrency is a form of investment that offers economic empowerment to Black Americans and other historically disadvantaged peoples, because it’s a system that’s basically color-blind.

Joseph Robinson says cryptocurrencies have leveled the playing field for Blacks and given them entrée into the world of finance, which has historically discriminated against people of color.

 

 

 

