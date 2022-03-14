KTOO

Black Awareness Association, Juneau | Juneau Afternoon

Cryptocurrency: A brave new world for Black investors.

Air date: Thursday, March 10, 2022 — A crypto conversation: Why Black Americans find empowerment in the digital economy.

Guests: Joseph Juana Robinson, a self-taught cryptocurrency investor.
Joseph Juana Robinson says the crypto world is full of scams and get-rich-schemes —  but if you do your homework, keep humble, stay patient and don’t get greedy — there are opportunities to earn big returns. Robinson believes  cryptocurrency is a form of investment that offers economic empowerment to Black Americans and other historically disadvantaged peoples, because it’s a system that’s basically color-blind.

Joseph Robinson says cryptocurrencies have leveled the playing field for Blacks and given them entrée into the world of finance, which has historically discriminated against people of color.

The Black Awareness Association is offering a free workshop on cryptocurrency this Wednesday, March 16th, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at the Travelodge Hotel Juneau’s event room. Joseph Juana Robinson will be on hand to answer questions. To register, email the Black Awareness Association: juneaubaa@gmail.org.

 

