Cryptocurrency: A brave new world for Black investors.

Joseph Juana Robinson says the crypto world is full of scams and get-rich-schemes — but if you do your homework, keep humble, stay patient and don’t get greedy — there are opportunities to earn big returns. Robinson believes cryptocurrency is a form of investment that offers economic empowerment to Black Americans and other historically disadvantaged peoples, because it’s a system that’s basically color-blind.

The Black Awareness Association is offering a free workshop on cryptocurrency this Wednesday, March 16th, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at the Travelodge Hotel Juneau’s event room. Joseph Juana Robinson will be on hand to answer questions. To register, email the Black Awareness Association: juneaubaa@gmail.org.

Air date: Thursday, March 10, 2022