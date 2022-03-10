Juneau Public Library: Upcoming programs

Guests: John Thill, Director, Juneau Public Library System.
Story Time returns to the Juneau Public Library and plans are underway for a Big Read Juneau panel discussion with Indigenous perspectives on Native American poet Joy Harjo and her opus, AnAmerican Sunrise. Harjo is the U.S. Poet Laureate. Here’s a link with more information.
