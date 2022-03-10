Juneau Public Library: Upcoming programs

KTOO

Air date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022 — Poetry Out Loud winners. Juneau Public Library celebrates Joy Harjo. Juneau Audubon Society features tropical bird adventures this month. Garden Talk looks ahead to spring planting.

Guests: John Thill, Director, Juneau Public Library System.
Story Time returns to the Juneau Public Library and plans are underway for a Big Read Juneau panel discussion with Indigenous perspectives on Native American poet Joy Harjo and her opus, AnAmerican Sunrise. Harjo is the U.S. Poet Laureate.  Here’s a link with more information.

