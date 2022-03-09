KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Wednesday, March 9, 2022: Poetry Out Loud winners. Juneau Public Library celebrates Joy Harjo. Juneau Audubon Society features tropical bird adventures this month. Garden Talk looks ahead to spring planting.

Ben Brown, chairman of the Alaska State Council on the Arts, announces the finalists in the Alaska Poetry Out Loud competition on KTOO. This year, contestants submitted their recitations of poetry on video.

On this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, meet the winners of the statewide Poetry Out Loud competition, designed to give students a lifelong appreciation for the power of words.

Also, on this show:

  • The Juneau Public Library’s plans to celebrate America’s Poet Laureate, Joy Harjo
  • Winter birding adventures in the tropics.
Rhonda McBride, Producer of Juneau Afternoon

Rhonda McBride hosts this Wednesday’s program. Juneau Afternoon airs theTuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 and rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications