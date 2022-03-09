On this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, meet the winners of the statewide Poetry Out Loud competition, designed to give students a lifelong appreciation for the power of words.
Also, on this show:
- The Juneau Public Library’s plans to celebrate America’s Poet Laureate, Joy Harjo
- Winter birding adventures in the tropics.
Rhonda McBride hosts this Wednesday’s program. Juneau Afternoon airs theTuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 and rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.