Juneau National Weather Service Office redraws boundaries for forecast zones. CBJ COVID risk level lowered. Southeast Cooperative Extension Service food preservation courses.

Weather forecasters in Southeast Alaska sometimes feel boxed in by the National Weather Service’s one-size fits all approach to issuing weather warnings, designed for states with counties.

The problem is: Alaska’s current forecast zones are much bigger – comparable to five or six Lower 48-sized counties.

On Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, Jonathan Suk, the meteorologist who coordinates weather warnings for the Juneau office, talks about plans to develop a warning system that makes more sense for Southeast Alaska, one that aligns with city and borough boundaries. Suk will explain why the Weather Service needs your help in drawing new boundaries for forecast zones.

Also, on this show:

The City and Borough of Juneau has lowered the COVID risk rate to minimal. What does that mean, going forward?

A new series of food preservation courses from the Southeast Cooperative Extension Service will soon get underway. And free help in getting your pressure cooker gage tested.

