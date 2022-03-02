KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Food preservation courses and canning safety.

Part of Juneau National Weather Service Office redraws boundaries for forecast zones. CBJ COVID risk level lowered. Southeast Cooperative Extension Service food preservation courses.

Guests: Sarah Lewis, Southeast Cooperative Extension Service
Sarah Lewis says her April food preservation classes are filling up fast. She also talks about the importance of getting dial gages checked on pressure canners to prevent botulism. Also how you can get free help getting your pressure cooker gage tested.

 

Sarah Lewis is based in Juneau at the Southeast Alaska Cooperative Extension Service. She’s the faculty of the University of Alaska Fairbanks, as a Home, Health and Family Development professor (Photo by Brian Wallace).

Also in this show:

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications