Food preservation courses and canning safety.

Guests: Sarah Lewis, Southeast Cooperative Extension Service
Sarah Lewis says her April food preservation classes are filling up fast. She also talks about the importance of getting dial gages checked on pressure canners to prevent botulism. Also how you can get free help getting your pressure cooker gage tested.
Also in this show:
