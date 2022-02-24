KTOO

After nationwide search, Juneau School District finds new Thunder Mountain principal close to home

Thunder Mountain High School (Photo by Bridget Dowd/KTOO)
The Juneau School District announced Thursday that Shawn Arnold will be the next principal of Thunder Mountain High School.

Arnold is the current director of student services for the school district. In that role, he manages the district’s special education program as well as counseling and student activities. 

Arnold is one of three candidates who visited the school on Tuesday. After interviews with staff, district administration and the school’s site council — Arnold was recommended for the position. 

Before he joined the Juneau school district, he was the superintendent of Valdez City Schools and Nome Public Schools. He also worked in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District, according to his resume.

Thunder Mountain High School is the largest school in the district. Nearly 600 students were enrolled there at last count. The last principal left in the spring of 2021. During the fall semester, the school had an interim principal, but there hasn’t been a principal this semester.

Arnold will start his new position in late July, according to the school district.

