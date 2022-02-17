Natasha Boozer’s family is well known in Juneau. Her older brother, Carlos, grew up to play professional basketball and win an Olympic Gold medal in 2008.

Today, Natasha is carving out her own success as a writer in Las Vegas, where she homeschools her children. The lessons, she says, include important conversations about racism and what it means to be Black in America.

In this week’s program from the Black Awareness Association of Juneau, she talks with Christina Michelle about the current debate over Critical Race Theory.

Culture Rich Conversations airs on Thursdays at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. You can hear the rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. and also listen online at ktoo.org.