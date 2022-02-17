Listen to the Program: Critical Race Theory as a tool to address systemic racism

Guests: Natasha Boozer, author of The Palmer Women.
Natasha Boozer says Black parents need to talk with their children about the history of racism in America and how to protect themselves against it — a subject too important to trust to the schools alone, which rarely do a good job of telling the whole story. In this conversation with Christina Michelle, Boozer explains why Critical Race Theory, if widely understood, could help to heal racism in our country.
Air date: Thursday, February 17, 2022
- Full show: Telling the story of racism in America