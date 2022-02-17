KTOO

Listen to the Program: Critical Race Theory as a tool to address systemic racism

Air date: Thursday, February 17, 2022 — Telling the story of racism in America

Guests: Natasha Boozer, author of The Palmer Women.
Natasha Boozer says Black parents need to talk with their children about the history of racism in America and how to protect themselves against it — a subject too important to trust to the schools alone, which rarely do a good job of telling the whole story.  In this conversation with Christina Michelle, Boozer explains why Critical Race Theory, if widely understood, could help to heal racism in our country.

Natasha Boozer says she and her husband have shared their experiences with racism with their son, Moses, to prepare him for what he might encounter in the world.  She believes it’s important for children to recognize racism, understand its history and know how to respond to it. And for young Black males, she says, it can sometimes be a matter of life and death.

 

