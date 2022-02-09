KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Wednesday, February 9th: Brothers Paranormal breaks new ground for Perseverance Theatre. Amy Dressel’s passion for Wearable Art. UAS Spring Job Fair.

by

 

In Brothers Paranormal, two Thai brothers launch a ghost-busting business. They help an African American couple, who were forced out of their home by Hurricane Katrina.

Brothers Paranormal is a mix of hilarious, heartbreaking and even genuinely horrifying moments — a sure recipe to keep you on the edge of your seat. But Perseverance Theatre says its latest production is much more than entertainment.

Randy Reyes directs Peseverance Theatre’s Brothers Paranormal.

On this Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, the director of Brothers Paranormal and one of the performers, will talk about how the play’s themes of race — and trauma from immigration and disaster relocation — make it a groundbreaking play for Perseverance Theatre.

Also, on this program:

Amy Dressel and Nic DeHart were the winners of the 2020 Wearable Art Show hosted by the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council. The concept for their outfits was titled “So Long and Thanks For All The Fish” and featured discarded COVID vaccine bottles.
  • Amy Dressel, a perennial crowd pleaser at Juneau’s Wearable Arts Extravaganza.
  • Networking opportunities at U-A-S’s Spring Job Fair.

Sheli DeLaney hosts Tuesday's program.  You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3.  The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.

 

 

