Part 1. UAS Spring Job Fair

Part of Wednesday, February 9th: Brothers Paranormal breaks new ground for Perseverance Theatre. Amy Dressel’s passion for Wearable Art. UAS Spring Job Fair.

Deborah Rydman, UAS Career Services Coordinator
The UAS Spring Job Fair has been the launch pad for many a career. From summer jobs, to full and part time positions, to internships, there’s a wealth of opportunities for college students.

 

Deborah Rydman is a Career Services Coordinator at the University of Alaska Southeast and is the VA School Certifying Official

