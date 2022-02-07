Watch: Juneau Assembly considers Peratrovich Plaza rename, North Douglas rezone and hospital debt

The Juneau Assembly has its regular meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday. Its agenda includes renaming a prominent piece of waterfront property, a public hearing on a controversial rezoning request and authorizing $20 million in bonds for a new facility at the hospital.

Assembly members will consider renaming an area along Juneau’s Seawalk for Alaska Native civil rights leader Elizabeth Peratrovich. She’s also the subject of the three-story mural overlooking the area.

There is also a hearing on a developer’s request to rezone 15 acres along North Douglas Highway. The developer says he intends to build boat storage.

Planning officials, the Assembly and the city’s Systemic Racism Review Committee have all struggled with this for different reasons. Concerns have ranged from road congestion to the impact on housing stock, to public opinion, to economic inequities.

The Assembly is also expected to make a final decision on whether to let Bartlett Regional Hospital take out $20 million in debt to help build a crisis stabilization center and renovate the emergency department. If approved, the debt would be repaid over 20 years with hospital revenue.

You can watch and participate through the city’s Zoom videoconference. Streaming video is available on the city’s Facebook page. KTOO also broadcasts Assembly meetings live on 104.3 FM.