KTOO

Alaska Native Arts & Culture | Juneau | Local Government

Watch: Juneau Assembly considers Peratrovich Plaza rename, North Douglas rezone and hospital debt

by

Erick Heimbigner keeps an eye on his son, 4-year-old Emmett Heimbigner, as he practices riding his bike at the Archipelago Lot along Juneau’s Seawalk on Oct. 21, 2021. Juneau Docks and Harbors officials want to rename the lot “Peratrovich Plaza” after the Alaska civil rights leader and the subject of the mural behind them. (Photo by Jeremy Hsieh/KTOO)

The Juneau Assembly has its regular meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday. Its agenda includes renaming a prominent piece of waterfront property, a public hearing on a controversial rezoning request and authorizing $20 million in bonds for a new facility at the hospital. 

Assembly members will consider renaming an area along Juneau’s Seawalk for Alaska Native civil rights leader Elizabeth Peratrovich. She’s also the subject of the three-story mural overlooking the area. 

There is also a hearing on a developer’s request to rezone 15 acres along North Douglas Highway. The developer says he intends to build boat storage. 

Planning officials, the Assembly and the city’s Systemic Racism Review Committee have all struggled with this for different reasons. Concerns have ranged from road congestion to the impact on housing stock, to public opinion, to economic inequities.

The Assembly is also expected to make a final decision on whether to let Bartlett Regional Hospital take out $20 million in debt to help build a crisis stabilization center and renovate the emergency department. If approved, the debt would be repaid over 20 years with hospital revenue. 

You can watch and participate through the city’s Zoom videoconference. Streaming video is available on the city’s Facebook page. KTOO also broadcasts Assembly meetings live on 104.3 FM. 

Jeremy Hsieh

Local News Reporter, KTOO

I dig into questions about the forces and institutions that shape Juneau, big and small, delightful and outrageous. What stirs you up about how Juneau is built and how the city works?

Read next

Juneau's Systemic Racism Review Committee flags legislation for the first time

The main concerns the committee had were about the lack of affordable housing in Juneau and a lack of public input on the legislation.

A view from above of a large cruise ship docked in Juneau with Douglas Island in the background

Juneau residents split over city's response to impacts of tourism, according to survey

About 2,400 Juneau residents weighed in on the effects of tourism on the community.

Resurrection Lutheran Church will be Juneau's cold weather shelter this winter

Now that Resurrection Lutheran Church has its permit approved, it can start housing people when the weather gets below freezing.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications